Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] shares went higher by 33.44% from its previous closing of 1.54, now trading at the price of $2.06, also adding 0.52 points. Is RIOT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RIOT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 30.74M float and a 27.27% run over in the last seven days. RIOT share price has been hovering between 4.88 and 0.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give RIOT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.06, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 10.80%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -52.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -118.84. Its Return on Equity is -109.60%, and its Return on Assets is -73.00%. These metrics suggest that this Riot Blockchain Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has 37.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.51 to 4.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 302.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.94, which indicates that it is 12.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.79. This RSI suggests that Riot Blockchain Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.