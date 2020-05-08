Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RTTR] stock went down by -2.71% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of 0.48. The stock reached $0.47 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RTTR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 47.97% in the period of the last 7 days.

RTTR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.5241, at one point touching $0.3805. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -63.23%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.27 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -47.83% after the recent low of 0.15.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RTTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -204.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -193.26. Its Return on Assets is -383.30%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.48. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] has 39.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 1.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 211.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.43, which indicates that it is 49.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.