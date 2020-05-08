Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $2.33 after RMTI shares went up by 3.79% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] sitting at -54.70% and its Gross Margin at 4.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -54.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -132.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -138.23. Its Return on Equity is -132.30%, and its Return on Assets is -64.50%. These metrics suggest that this Rockwell Medical Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.85.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has 74.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 166.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.31 to 5.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 9.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] a Reliable Buy?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.