Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RUTH] opened at $9.01 and closed at $9.02 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.55% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.16.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RUTH] had 913757.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.32 during that period and RUTH managed to take a rebound to 26.92 in the last 52 weeks.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RUTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RUTH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.16, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.47. Its Return on Equity is 44.70%, and its Return on Assets is 9.30%. These metrics all suggest that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 320.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 305.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.70 and P/E Ratio of 6.38. These metrics all suggest that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] has 33.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 306.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.32 to 26.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 295.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 9.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.