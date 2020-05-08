Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $29.78 after RHP shares went up by 2.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [NYSE:RHP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RHP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.78, with the high estimate being $77.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.11. Its Return on Equity is 31.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RHP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 413.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 411.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.70 and P/E Ratio of 10.64. These metrics all suggest that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] has 59.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.25 to 91.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 9.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.