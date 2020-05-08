SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] saw a change by 26.38% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.61. The company is holding 4.94M shares with keeping 3.87M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 68.95% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -52.00%, trading +76.84% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.94M shares valued at 3.2 million were bought and sold.

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SAEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.27.

Fundamental Analysis of SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] sitting at -0.90% and its Gross Margin at 17.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -73.73. Its Return on Equity is 86.40%, and its Return on Assets is -17.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SAEX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 145.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85.

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] has 4.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 4.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.06, which indicates that it is 12.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.