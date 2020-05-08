SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] opened at $19.35 and closed at $19.04 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $19.89.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] had 2.01 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 11.61 during that period and SAIL managed to take a rebound to 28.60 in the last 52 weeks.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SAIL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.89, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] sitting at -3.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.47. Its Return on Equity is -2.10%, and its Return on Assets is -1.10%. These metrics suggest that this SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 189.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 47.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.89.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has 92.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.61 to 28.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.