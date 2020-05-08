SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] gained by 5.36% on the last trading session, reaching $14.73 price per share at the time. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. represents 81.42M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.20B with the latest information.

The SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. traded at the price of $14.73 with 1.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SEAS shares recorded 2.62M.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SEAS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.73, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00. Its Return on Equity is 44.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SEAS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 796.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 763.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 13.02. These metrics all suggest that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has 81.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.75 to 36.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 8.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.