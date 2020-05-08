SkyWest Inc.[SKYW] stock saw a move by 0.25% on Thursday, touching 905833.0. Based on the recent volume, SkyWest Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SKYW shares recorded 57.15M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] stock could reach median target price of $44.00.

SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] stock additionally went down by -22.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SKYW stock is set at -59.74% by far, with shares price recording returns by -57.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SKYW shares showcased -61.70% decrease. SKYW saw 66.52 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.58 compared to high within the same period of time.

SkyWest Inc. [NASDAQ:SKYW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SKYW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.07, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SkyWest Inc. [SKYW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] sitting at 17.20% and its Gross Margin at 72.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40. These measurements indicate that SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.91. Its Return on Equity is 16.30%, and its Return on Assets is 5.20%. These metrics all suggest that SkyWest Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 153.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 3.64. These metrics all suggest that SkyWest Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] has 57.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.58 to 66.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 9.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SkyWest Inc. [SKYW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SkyWest Inc. [SKYW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.