Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE: INN] opened at $4.99 and closed at $4.90 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE: INN] had 896213.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.61M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.17%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.32 during that period and INN managed to take a rebound to 12.59 in the last 52 weeks.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE:INN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 44.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.79. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates INN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.64 and P/E Ratio of 8.08. These metrics all suggest that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has 112.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 588.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.32 to 12.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 8.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.