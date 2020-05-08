The share price of Sunoco LP [NYSE: SUN] inclined by $23.46, presently trading at $22.71. The company’s shares saw 117.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.46 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SUN fall by -8.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 25.39 compared to -2.11 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 41.41%, while additionally dropping -23.35% during the last 12 months. Sunoco LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.82. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.11% increase from the current trading price.

Sunoco LP [NYSE:SUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Sunoco LP [SUN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.71, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunoco LP [SUN] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunoco LP [SUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunoco LP [SUN] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 7.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.79. Its Return on Equity is 30.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SUN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sunoco LP [SUN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 477.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 473.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Sunoco LP [SUN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 8.07. These metrics all suggest that Sunoco LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sunoco LP [SUN] has 84.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.46 to 34.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 5.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunoco LP [SUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunoco LP [SUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.