Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX: SDPI] shares went higher by 33.49% from its previous closing of 0.44, now trading at the price of $0.59, also adding 0.15 points. Is SDPI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 450608.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SDPI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 10.57M float and a 4.10% run over in the last seven days. SDPI share price has been hovering between 1.21 and 0.20 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX:SDPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] sitting at -5.30% and its Gross Margin at 56.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.59. Its Return on Equity is -13.20%, and its Return on Assets is -5.10%. These metrics suggest that this Superior Drilling Products Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.94.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has 25.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.20 to 1.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 194.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 10.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.45. This RSI suggests that Superior Drilling Products Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.