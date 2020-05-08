Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE: TLRD] gained by 1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $1.24 price per share at the time. Tailored Brands Inc. represents 51.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 64.07M with the latest information.

The Tailored Brands Inc. traded at the price of $1.24 with 3.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TLRD shares recorded 2.55M.

Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE:TLRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TLRD an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] sitting at 3.40% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.76. Its Return on Equity is 202.80%, and its Return on Assets is -3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TLRD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 83.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has 51.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 8.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 12.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.