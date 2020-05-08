Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] shares went higher by 3.17% from its previous closing of 5.99, now trading at the price of $6.18, also adding 0.19 points. Is SKT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SKT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 90.45M float and a -17.82% run over in the last seven days. SKT share price has been hovering between 19.35 and 4.05 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SKT an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.18, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is sitting at 1.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] sitting at 22.10% and its Gross Margin at 67.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.04. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 383.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 382.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.74 and P/E Ratio of 6.66. These metrics all suggest that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has 105.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 649.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.05 to 19.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 9.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.