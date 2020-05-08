The share price of TCG BDC Inc. [NASDAQ: CGBD] inclined by $8.22, presently trading at $8.12. The company’s shares saw 88.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.30 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CGBD jumped by 2.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.74 compared to +0.23 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 54.67%, while additionally dropping -46.38% during the last 12 months. TCG BDC Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.12% decrease from the current trading price.

TCG BDC Inc. [NASDAQ:CGBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CGBD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.12, with the high estimate being $9.50, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] sitting at 48.70% and its Gross Margin at 50.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.70. These measurements indicate that TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.95. Its Return on Equity is 6.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CGBD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 122.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.66.

TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] has 58.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 471.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 15.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.