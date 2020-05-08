Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] saw a change by 2.64% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $25.66. The company is holding 50.66M shares with keeping 50.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.35% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -61.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -55.90%, trading +34.35% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 50.66M shares valued at 989890.0 were bought and sold.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:TCBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TCBI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.66, with the high estimate being $46.50, the low estimate being $20.50 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] is sitting at 3.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] sitting at 63.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90. These measurements indicate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.41. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TCBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.60 and P/E Ratio of 6.06. These metrics all suggest that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] has 50.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.10 to 66.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 8.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.