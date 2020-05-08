The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] opened at $11.44 and closed at $11.20 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.80% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.11.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] had 1.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.29%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.95 during that period and GEO managed to take a rebound to 24.03 in the last 52 weeks.

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The GEO Group Inc. [GEO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GEO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.11, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 24.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.58. Its Return on Equity is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GEO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 287.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 282.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.86 and P/E Ratio of 8.79. These metrics all suggest that The GEO Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has 131.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.95 to 24.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 5.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The GEO Group Inc. [GEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.