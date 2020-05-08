TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] saw a change by 19.28% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.97. The company is holding 44.92M shares with keeping 36.43M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.50% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -70.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -51.29%, trading +39.81% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 44.92M shares valued at 431429.0 were bought and sold.

TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE:TMST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TMST an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] sitting at -7.20% and its Gross Margin at 1.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.03. Its Return on Equity is -19.00%, and its Return on Assets is -9.60%. These metrics suggest that this TimkenSteel Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.01.

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] has 44.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 111.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.16 to 9.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 9.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.