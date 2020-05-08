Titan International Inc. [TWI] took an upward turn with a change of 5.41%, trading at the price of $1.17 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 848002.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Titan International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 562.81K shares for that time period. TWI monthly volatility recorded 12.34%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.16%. PS value for TWI stocks is 0.05 with PB recorded at 0.30.

Titan International Inc. [NYSE:TWI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Titan International Inc. [TWI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Titan International Inc. [TWI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Titan International Inc. [TWI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Titan International Inc. [TWI] sitting at -1.60% and its Gross Margin at 8.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.28. Its Return on Equity is -19.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Titan International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Titan International Inc. [TWI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 225.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 196.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Titan International Inc. [TWI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.79.

Titan International Inc. [TWI] has 67.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 78.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.07 to 5.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 13.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Titan International Inc. [TWI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Titan International Inc. [TWI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.