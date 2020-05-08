TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.[TRTX] stock saw a move by 1.11% on Thursday, touching 292307.0. Based on the recent volume, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TRTX shares recorded 76.95M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] stock could reach median target price of $10.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] stock additionally went down by -6.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 75.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TRTX stock is set at -63.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.43% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TRTX shares showcased -64.23% decrease. TRTX saw 21.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.45 compared to high within the same period of time.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE:TRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.28, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] sitting at 37.20% and its Gross Margin at 89.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.80. These measurements indicate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.87. Its Return on Equity is 8.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TRTX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 288.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.12 and P/E Ratio of 4.21. These metrics all suggest that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] has 76.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 552.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 21.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 196.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.