TRI Pointe Group Inc. [NYSE: TPH] opened at $11.41 and closed at $11.22 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.41% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.49.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TRI Pointe Group Inc. [NYSE: TPH] had 1.15 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.80M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.02%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.89 during that period and TPH managed to take a rebound to 18.63 in the last 52 weeks.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [NYSE:TPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TPH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.49, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.28. Its Return on Equity is 11.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that TRI Pointe Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.97 and P/E Ratio of 6.71. These metrics all suggest that TRI Pointe Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] has 136.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.89 to 18.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 4.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.