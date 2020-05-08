The share price of Trinseo S.A. [NYSE: TSE] inclined by $18.01, presently trading at $19.00. The company’s shares saw 34.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.16 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TSE fall by -7.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 20.02 compared to -1.45 of all time high it touched on 05/01/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.79%, while additionally dropping -57.37% during the last 12 months. Trinseo S.A. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.89% increase from the current trading price.

Trinseo S.A. [NYSE:TSE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Trinseo S.A. [TSE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TSE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.00, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Trinseo S.A. [TSE] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Trinseo S.A. [TSE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trinseo S.A. [TSE] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 8.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.82. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TSE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trinseo S.A. [TSE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 186.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 182.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Trinseo S.A. [TSE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.70 and P/E Ratio of 8.48. These metrics all suggest that Trinseo S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Trinseo S.A. [TSE] has 41.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 786.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.16 to 50.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 7.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trinseo S.A. [TSE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trinseo S.A. [TSE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.