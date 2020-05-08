Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] dipped by -0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $2.68 price per share at the time. Tupperware Brands Corporation represents 55.96M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 149.97M with the latest information.

The Tupperware Brands Corporation traded at the price of $2.68 with 2.37 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TUP shares recorded 3.24M.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TUP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.68, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.90 and the median estimate amounting to $3.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] sitting at 3.70% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.31. Its Return on Equity is 13.10%, and its Return on Assets is -2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TUP financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 140.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.73.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] has 55.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 149.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.15 to 24.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.70, which indicates that it is 14.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.