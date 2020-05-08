The share price of Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] inclined by $1.83, presently trading at $1.93. The company’s shares saw 132.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.83 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VSTM fall by -3.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.0400 compared to +0.1900 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -37.33%, while additionally dropping -8.04% during the last 12 months. Verastem Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.15% increase from the current trading price.

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Verastem Inc. [VSTM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VSTM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.93, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $2.75 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verastem Inc. [VSTM] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 92.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.46. Its Return on Equity is -358.60%, and its Return on Assets is -74.60%. These metrics suggest that this Verastem Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,498.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,493.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.97.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has 171.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 313.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.83 to 4.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 10.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verastem Inc. [VSTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verastem Inc. [VSTM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.