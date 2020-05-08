The share price of Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] inclined by $6.40, presently trading at $5.63. The company’s shares saw 361.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.22 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VERI jumped by 24.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.35 compared to +0.97 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 119.93%, while additionally gaining 3.39% during the last 12 months. Veritone Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.37% increase from the current trading price.

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ:VERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Veritone Inc. [VERI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.63, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Veritone Inc. [VERI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Veritone Inc. [VERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 65.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -118.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -115.29. Its Return on Equity is -118.10%, and its Return on Assets is -54.70%. These metrics suggest that this Veritone Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30. Veritone Inc. [VERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35.

Veritone Inc. [VERI] has 27.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 178.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 9.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 361.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Veritone Inc. [VERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veritone Inc. [VERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.