Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] shares went higher by 6.12% from its previous closing of 8.34, now trading at the price of $8.85, also adding 0.51 points. Is VRRM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 843606.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VRRM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 125.94M float and a -1.23% run over in the last seven days. VRRM share price has been hovering between 17.20 and 5.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VRRM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.85, with the high estimate being $13.50, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] sitting at 21.50% and its Gross Margin at 95.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.81. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VRRM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 265.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 255.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.94 and P/E Ratio of 43.26. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has 172.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.63 to 17.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.