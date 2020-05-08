VirnetX Holding Corp [AMEX: VHC] opened at $5.59 and closed at $5.54 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.09.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, VirnetX Holding Corp [AMEX: VHC] had 990174.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 580.91K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.84%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.29%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.85 during that period and VHC managed to take a rebound to 8.47 in the last 52 weeks.

VirnetX Holding Corp [AMEX:VHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give VHC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.11, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -253.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -247.23. Its Return on Equity is -270.40%, and its Return on Assets is -220.70%. These metrics suggest that this VirnetX Holding Corp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4,326.91. VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 46.98.

VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] has 75.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 419.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 8.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 8.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.