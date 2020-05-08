Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE: HCC] opened at $12.56 and closed at $12.59 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE: HCC] had 314683.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.20M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.96%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.46 during that period and HCC managed to take a rebound to 29.15 in the last 52 weeks.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE:HCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.68, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.10. These measurements indicate that Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.11. Its Return on Equity is 28.30%, and its Return on Assets is 15.70%. These metrics all suggest that Warrior Met Coal Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.04 and P/E Ratio of 3.31. These metrics all suggest that Warrior Met Coal Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has 56.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 709.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.46 to 29.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.