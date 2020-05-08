Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE: CHAP] opened at $0.3938 and closed at $0.37 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.36.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE: CHAP] had 785651.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 26.90%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.21 during that period and CHAP managed to take a rebound to 6.58 in the last 52 weeks.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE:CHAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHAP an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 73.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.24. Its Return on Equity is -73.70%, and its Return on Assets is -39.70%. These metrics suggest that this Chaparral Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.71.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has 55.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 6.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.