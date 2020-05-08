eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] opened at $0.43 and closed at $0.43 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.24% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] had 5.47 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 516.83K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 27.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.38%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.14 during that period and EMAN managed to take a rebound to 0.71 in the last 52 weeks.

eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding eMagin Corporation [EMAN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.47, with the high estimate being $0.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for eMagin Corporation [EMAN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of eMagin Corporation [EMAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eMagin Corporation [EMAN] sitting at -20.90% and its Gross Margin at 25.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.17. Its Return on Equity is -24.60%, and its Return on Assets is -14.70%. These metrics suggest that this eMagin Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has 55.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 0.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 234.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 27.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.14. This RSI suggests that eMagin Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is eMagin Corporation [EMAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eMagin Corporation [EMAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.