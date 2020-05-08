Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] dipped by -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $9.42 price per share at the time. Independence Realty Trust Inc. represents 93.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 878.42M with the latest information.

The Independence Realty Trust Inc. traded at the price of $9.42 with 909111.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IRT shares recorded 1.09M.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.42, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.87. Its Return on Equity is 7.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IRT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.97 and P/E Ratio of 18.63. These metrics all suggest that Independence Realty Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] has 93.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 878.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.86 to 16.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.