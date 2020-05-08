The share price of Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] inclined by $0.33, presently trading at $0.31. The company’s shares saw 237.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.09 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as INUV jumped by 30.47% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4980 compared to +0.0670 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 67.16%, while additionally dropping -76.57% during the last 12 months.

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX:INUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Inuvo Inc. [INUV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $0.30, the low estimate being $0.30 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inuvo Inc. [INUV] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inuvo Inc. [INUV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inuvo Inc. [INUV] sitting at -12.20% and its Gross Margin at 63.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.41. Its Return on Equity is -83.10%, and its Return on Assets is -28.00%. These metrics suggest that this Inuvo Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has 63.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 237.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 38.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inuvo Inc. [INUV] a Reliable Buy?

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.