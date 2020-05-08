Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ: PVAC] shares went higher by 11.78% from its previous closing of 5.18, now trading at the price of $5.79, also adding 0.61 points. Is PVAC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 922754.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PVAC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 15.05M float and a -7.95% run over in the last seven days. PVAC share price has been hovering between 43.74 and 0.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ:PVAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PVAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.79, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] sitting at 37.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.93. Its Return on Equity is 14.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.43 and P/E Ratio of 1.25. These metrics all suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has 15.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 92.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 43.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 484.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.84, which indicates that it is 16.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.