The share price of Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] inclined by $0.76, presently trading at $0.75. The company’s shares saw 44.92% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.52 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as REI fall by -15.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.9483 compared to -0.0918 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 25.32%, while additionally dropping -84.57% during the last 12 months.

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Ring Energy Inc. [REI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] sitting at 30.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Ring Energy Inc. [REI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.23. Its Return on Equity is 5.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates REI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.65 and P/E Ratio of 1.32. These metrics all suggest that Ring Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has 71.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 5.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.53, which indicates that it is 13.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ring Energy Inc. [REI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ring Energy Inc. [REI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.