TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] took an upward turn with a change of 25.74%, trading at the price of $21.10 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 503239.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while TPI Composites Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 637.69K shares for that time period. TPIC monthly volatility recorded 6.57%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.81%. PS value for TPIC stocks is 0.44 with PB recorded at 2.88.

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TPIC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.02, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.70.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] sitting at 1.10% and its Gross Margin at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.04. Its Return on Equity is -7.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this TPI Composites Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 117.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.37.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has 38.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 639.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.19 to 27.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 129.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 4.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.70. This RSI suggests that TPI Composites Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.