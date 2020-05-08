WillScot Corporation [NASDAQ: WSC] gained by 6.96% on the last trading session, reaching $11.53 price per share at the time. WillScot Corporation represents 124.32M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.43B with the latest information.

The WillScot Corporation traded at the price of $11.53 with 1.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WSC shares recorded 1.09M.

WillScot Corporation [NASDAQ:WSC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding WillScot Corporation [WSC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WillScot Corporation [WSC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of WillScot Corporation [WSC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WillScot Corporation [WSC] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.47. Its Return on Equity is -1.80%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this WillScot Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WillScot Corporation [WSC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 276.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 271.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. WillScot Corporation [WSC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62.

WillScot Corporation [WSC] has 124.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.45 to 19.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WillScot Corporation [WSC] a Reliable Buy?

WillScot Corporation [WSC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.