Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE: WGO] gained by 8.25% on the last trading session, reaching $50.96 price per share at the time. Winnebago Industries Inc. represents 36.23M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.71B with the latest information.

The Winnebago Industries Inc. traded at the price of $50.96 with 517607.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WGO shares recorded 859.45K.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE:WGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give WGO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.96, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] sitting at 6.50% and its Gross Margin at 14.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.13. Its Return on Equity is 14.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Winnebago Industries Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.59 and P/E Ratio of 16.47. These metrics all suggest that Winnebago Industries Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] has 36.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.94 to 63.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 200.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 6.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.