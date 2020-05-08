Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] gained by 26.47% on the last trading session, reaching $3.44 price per share at the time. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 41.47M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 112.80M with the latest information.

The Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at the price of $3.44 with 1.44 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XERS shares recorded 690.08K.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.47, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 41.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -135.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -139.50. Its Return on Equity is -209.30%, and its Return on Assets is -94.40%. These metrics suggest that this Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 403.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 403.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.29.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has 41.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 112.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.42 to 12.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 142.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.22. This RSI suggests that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.