YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] shares went higher by 1.99% from its previous closing of 1.51, now trading at the price of $1.54, also adding 0.03 points. Is YRCW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 306017.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of YRCW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 31.84M float and a -12.21% run over in the last seven days. YRCW share price has been hovering between 6.78 and 1.29 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 12.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.12. Its Return on Equity is 27.00%, and its Return on Assets is -5.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YRCW financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 155.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.02. YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.94.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] has 40.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 60.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.29 to 6.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.10, which indicates that it is 7.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.