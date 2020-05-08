ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] gained by 1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $2.65 price per share at the time. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. represents 236.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 625.98M with the latest information.

The ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. traded at the price of $2.65 with 893870.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZIOP shares recorded 2.05M.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZIOP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.65, with the high estimate being $7.50, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -129.34. Its Return on Equity is -139.70%, and its Return on Assets is -122.80%. These metrics suggest that this ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.58. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.03.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has 236.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 625.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 7.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.48, which indicates that it is 7.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.