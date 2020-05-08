Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] saw a change by 6.27% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $18.99. The company is holding 35.81M shares with keeping 16.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 182.13% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -12.89% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -12.89%, trading +139.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 35.81M shares valued at 901441.0 were bought and sold.

Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYXI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Zynex Inc. [ZYXI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] sitting at 21.90% and its Gross Margin at 79.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 65.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 58.31. Its Return on Equity is 54.60%, and its Return on Assets is 37.30%. These metrics all suggest that Zynex Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 41.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 42.41 and P/E Ratio of 64.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has 35.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 680.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.73 to 21.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 182.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 14.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zynex Inc. [ZYXI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.