NanoViricides, Inc, [NYSE: NNVC] today stated that it has become successful in the making of extremely effective drug candidates against novel numerous coronaviruses. NNVC is the leader in the making of antiviral treatments which are very effective.

NNVC has tested its drug candidates against two unrelated viruses that cause the disease in a human known as hCoV-229E and hCoV-NL63. The company’s objective behind testing is to check the effectiveness.

On January 21, 2020, NNVC set the price of the underwritten public offering. The company has offered 2.5 million shares of common stocks for $3.00 per share. NNVC earlier lodged for Mixed Shelf of up to $150 million in the filing of the SEC on March 24, 2020.

NNVC, has cooperated with the firm in the Asian region to work on program linked with the COVID-19. A non-disclosure deal was backed after NanoViricides stated that it has discovered numerous drugs for numerous coronaviruses.

Firms’ stocks ascended 38.82% in the after-hour trading session. The value of NNVC stocks is $9.87. NanoViricides has a market cap of 52.67M. It has reported the trading volume of 734,414 as contrasted to the 3-months average volume of 1,564,695.

NNVC has a 52-week low and high range of 1.27 – 19.20. It has decreased by -62.97% from its 52-week high, and it has increased 459.27% from its 52-week low. NNVC stated the Return on assets (ROA)of -60.00% and Return on Equity (ROE) of -78.10%.

NanoViricides has declared that its two candidates are effective against coronaviruses and these are more effective than the Favipravir aka T-705 which is being created by Fujifilm for SARS-CoV-2.

The firm discloses that the NL63 (hCoV-NL63) functions the same as SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID19 in humans. NL63 (hCoV-NL63) uses the same ACE2 receptor. It is very much like SARS-CoV-2. Hence, NNVC unveiled that NL63 is helpful in the creation of drugs against SARS-CoV-2.