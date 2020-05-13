Uber Technologies, Inc [NYSE: UBER] Reportedly Refuses Offer To Buy Grubhub, Inc.[NYSE: GRUB]

Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: UBER] has offered a deal to Grubhub Inc to purchase all of its stocks. The deal would offer 2.15 shares of UBER to Grubhub stockholders for each Grubhub shares.

Uber has planned not to acquire the food delivery business because of both the firms faced issues regarding the buying price. Grubhub didn’t confirm the deal of UBER. Grubhub stated that they are looking ahead to opportunities that heightened the firm’s value. Grubhub is dedicated to helping restaurants in this pandemic situation.

UBER unveiled its financial result of 2020 Q1 on May 8, 2020. Ride-hailing company has undergone a revenue growth of 14% YOY. UBER gross booking figured $15.8 billion and record an upsurge of 8% YOY. Uber reported the $2.9 billion net loss in 2020 Q1. Uber has previously laid off its 37,00 employees comprise around 14% of the workforce.

Stocks of Ride-hailing company decreased -0.62% in the pre-market session. UBER has a trading volume of 89,104,140 as contrasted to its average volume of 39,785,119. UBER has a total market cap of 5.53 billion. Its Return On Assets (ROA) 0.20% and reported the ROE is 0.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.58, and its ROI Capital has reached -45.23. Uber has a day low range of $30.41 and a day high range of $34.45. At its current price, it has declined by -24.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.76% from its 52-week low.

After the declaration of Uber to buy Grubhub it stocks soared 29.07% at $60.39 in the last trading session. However, the company displayed a decline of -0.40% at $60.15. Grubhub has a total market capitalization of 5.553 billion. It has a trading volume of 45,050,882 contrasted to the average volume of 4,314,988. Uber said that they are looking ahead to offer more value to customers, across all of the markets in which firms function. The firm’s EBITDA is -6.56. Its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Uber Technologies Inc. has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60.