Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] opened at $1.70 and closed at $8.11 a share within trading session on 05/15/20. That means that the stock dropped by -73.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] had 47.18 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.00M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 30.33%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.91%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.02 during that period and SAVA managed to take a rebound to 10.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.20.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -20.80. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.14.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has 24.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.29, which indicates that it is 30.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.