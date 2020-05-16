Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $29.50 after OYST shares went down by -7.90% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:OYST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OYST an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.50, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 09/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -64.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.36. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.80.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] has 19.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 570.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.26 to 41.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.