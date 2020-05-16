RealNetworks Inc.[RNWK] stock saw a move by 7.93% on Friday, touching 4.74 million. Based on the recent volume, RealNetworks Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RNWK shares recorded 37.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] stock additionally went up by 16.85% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 26.83% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RNWK stock is set at -49.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RNWK shares showcased -34.59% decrease. RNWK saw 2.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.32 compared to high within the same period of time.

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give RNWK an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] sitting at -18.60% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -48.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -37.05. Its Return on Equity is -43.10%, and its Return on Assets is -11.30%. These metrics suggest that this RealNetworks Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has 37.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 2.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 225.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 16.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.76. This RSI suggests that RealNetworks Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] a Reliable Buy?

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.