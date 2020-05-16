Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] took an upward turn with a change of 22.70%, trading at the price of $0.92 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.31 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Seneca Biopharma Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 320.52K shares for that time period. SNCA monthly volatility recorded 12.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.31%. PS value for SNCA stocks is 550.42 with PB recorded at 0.87.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 6/29/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -151.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -147.50. Its Return on Equity is -192.20%, and its Return on Assets is -136.60%. These metrics suggest that this Seneca Biopharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 66.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.07. Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has 9.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 9.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 17.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.