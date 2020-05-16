The share price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] inclined by $2.62, presently trading at $6.76. The company’s shares saw 386.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.39 recorded on 05/15/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SRNE jumped by 160.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.00 compared to +4.16 of all time high it touched on 05/15/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 146.27%, while additionally gaining 77.89% during the last 12 months.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 61.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.62. Its Return on Equity is -343.70%, and its Return on Assets is -50.50%. These metrics suggest that this Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 370.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 319.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.22.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has 168.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 5.09. At its current price, it has moved up by 32.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 386.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.65, which indicates that it is 37.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 88.42. This RSI suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] a Reliable Buy?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.