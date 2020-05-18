Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] announced it has decided to resume its operations in its stores in the US and all around the world. Apple has a total of 510 stores around the globe. 271 of Apple’s stores in the United States. AAPL earlier closed its stores in response to coronavirus pandemic.

42 stores of AAPL have started their operations in China. Whereas ten Italian stores will resume its operations this week. It has now decided to resume work in more than 25 stores in the United States. Earlier, it opened its five stores in the US with all of the safety measures necessary for the protection against coronavirus.

AAPL has played its part as a tech giant in the fight against COVID-19. It has awarded $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to COPAN Diagnostics. The funding enabled the COPAN to accelerate the supply of kits for COVID-19 testing across the US.

Retail head of Apple Inc, Deirdre O’Brien, shared that the iPhone maker had resumed its work in 100 stores worldwide. AAPL first open its stores in Greater China and last month it declared that it has decided to close its operations in its stores in other countries and started closing its store from South-Korea.

AAPL has earlier placed the temperature checks in its stores and made it mandatory for workers and employees to don masks. It stated that all the safety measures are under consideration when it decided to restart its work. It will apply all of the safety measures in its stores it implemented in China.

iPhone maker also declared that it will provide the face masks to those customers who don’t bring their own masks. AAPL said it ensures the deep cleaning in its stores throughout the day. It has also announced the pick-up and home delivery service for those customers who purchased online.

AAPL shares traded up at $309.45 and climbed 0.57% during pre-market trading. It has a day low and day high range of 300.42-307.90. Apple has fallen by -6.14% from its 52-week high, and it has soared 80.72% from its 52-week low at its current price.

AAPL’s profit margin is 21.40%, and its Return on Investment (ROI) has reached 26.90%. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is 64.50%, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is 17.30%. iPhone maker has a trading volume of 41,587,096 as contrasted to its average volume of 52.27 million. It has a total market capitalization of 1341.65 billion.