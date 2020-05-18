Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] gained by 0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $79.76 price per share at the time. Marriott International Inc. represents 325.40M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 25.69B with the latest information.

The Marriott International Inc. traded at the price of $79.76 with 6.46 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MAR shares recorded 6.95M.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. On average, stock market experts give MAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.76, with the high estimate being $123.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.32.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 6.80% and its Gross Margin at 14.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.42. Its Return on Equity is 134.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MAR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,700.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,542.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 28.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 325.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 6.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.